‘A long night’: Power restored to thousands after major winter storm causes outages

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Tuesday morning after a major winter storm battered the Bay State.

As of 8:30 p.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported more than 2,000 customers were in the dark. That is down from about 13,000 reported late Monday night.

The majority of the outages were concentrated in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties.

In Waltham, power lines and trees could be seen knocked to the ground in a number of neighborhoods.

“It was a long night last night about 12:30 the transformer blew the tree went down knocked a couple of telephone poles down,” said David Ellison whose Dale Street home was impacted by the outage.

Neighbors along the street said they could hear the loud winds as the nor’easter moved through and at one point reported hearing a loud noise.

“It was like an explosion and just really loud noise you could see up the street it was all sparking fire smoke the whole nine yards,” Ellison said.

The power was out for hours leaving families without heat and temperatures continued to plummet.

One family said they are breathing a sigh of relief that their home is okay and no one was hurt.

“My kid’s window is right up there so we are lucky it fell out not in,” the mother said.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for the majority of Massachusetts after more than a foot of snow fell in some communities.

Work is still underway to get those without power back on the grid.

