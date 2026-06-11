BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City leaders gave us a taste of what’s to come at the FIFA Fan Fest for the next two weeks.

Up to 5,000 people a day are expected to pack City Hall Plaza for cultural showcases, food vendors, and interactive exhibits, including a kid zone.

There are cooling and water stations to help people enjoy the fun on the hot days ahead.

Of course, the matches will be up on a big screen that fills the stage with sights, sounds, and excitement.

“When you’re standing outside, and you hear the volume on this screen, you know that this is going to excite the entire city,” Matha Sheriden, President and CEO of Meet Boston.

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