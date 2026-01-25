BOSTON (WHDH) - A blockbuster winter storm is walloping New England and snow reports are coming in from across the region.

We’ve received reports from some communities that are bracing for up to two feet of snow before the storm moves out Monday.

As of 3 p.m., Sunday:

Westboro, 5.4 inches

Millis – 5 inches

Mansfield – 4.5 inches

Shrewsbury 4 inches

South Easton 4 inches

Boston 3.5 inches

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on the storm.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)