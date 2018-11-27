NORTH POLE (WHDH) — Santa Claus’ cozy house, the toy workshop and elf village in the North Pole features all the amenities needed to make Christmas a successful holiday.

Santa’s home, which sits on 25 acres of land, was built in the 1800s but recently underwent a remodel to add some modern touches, according to Zillow.

The gourmet kitchen has an oven with 12 different cookie settings and cocoa on tap. The house also comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Also on the property is several elf dwellings that are as unique as snowflakes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, a garage with space for Santa’s sleigh and stables that board nine reindeer.

The house with all its amenities is estimated to be worth $764,389. It remains off the market.

