WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man made the most of his new waterfront property on Thursday by taking a dip.
Flash flooding created a make-shift lake outside his home so he dove into the dirty water for a once-in-a-lifetime swim.
Wareham saw more than six inches of rain — some of the highest in the state.
As Ida made its exit, downpours stuck around well into the morning.
Since Wednesday, these communities have seen the most rainfall:
New Bedford: 9.5
Yarmouth Point: 9.3
Marion: 7.6
Fall River: 7.5
Fairhaven: 7.4
West Wareham: 7.0
Plymouth: 6.4
Wareham: 6.4
Falmouth: 6.1
Marstons Mills: 6.0
Cedarville: 6.0
