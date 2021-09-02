WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man made the most of his new waterfront property on Thursday by taking a dip.

Flash flooding created a make-shift lake outside his home so he dove into the dirty water for a once-in-a-lifetime swim.

Wareham saw more than six inches of rain — some of the highest in the state.

As Ida made its exit, downpours stuck around well into the morning.

Since Wednesday, these communities have seen the most rainfall:

New Bedford: 9.5

Yarmouth Point: 9.3

Marion: 7.6

Fall River: 7.5

Fairhaven: 7.4

West Wareham: 7.0

Plymouth: 6.4

Wareham: 6.4

Falmouth: 6.1

Marstons Mills: 6.0

Cedarville: 6.0

