Tropical Storm Henri is expected to bring strong winds and dump several inches of rain across New England in the next few days.

With the way the models are trending Friday evening, Henri is expected to make landfall on Sunday as a Category 1 Hurricane and the main threats are expected to be storm surge, wind and rain, forecasters said.

The system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 695 miles south of Montauk Point, New York moving about 7 mph northwest. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and gusts of up to 85 mph.

Upon landfall Sunday, peak wind gusts are expected to sit between 30 and 40 mph for much of the Bay State excluding the south coast and areas of Cape Cod which will bear 40 to 50 mph winds.

Parts of the south coast, southern Connecticut and southern Rhode Island are likely to see the most impact from power outages Scattered outages can be expected throughout all of Massachusetts starting as early as Sunday afternoon. Tree damage is also likely to be more concentrated in these areas as well.

Residents should make sure to charge devices, have flashlights handy and stock up on gasoline for generators.

Henri is expected to drop an average of two to five inches of rain and in some areas totals could be even more.

Astronomically high tides paired up with this weekend’s full moon has the potential to bring storm surges of three to five feet in coastal communities.

