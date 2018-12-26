A look back at 2018: 7News’ most popular Facebook posts

BOSTON (WHDH) - With 2018 set to come to an end, we’re looking back at some of the major news events we covered, many of which were popular with 7News fans on Facebook.

It was a year of firsts in Massachusetts.

The first recreational marijuana shops on the East Coast opened in the Bay State. The day they opened their doors to customers on Nov. 20, pot shops in Northampton and Leicester sold a combined $440,000 worth of cannabis products.

The first fatal shark attack in 82 years took place in the water off Wellfleet, claiming the life of a 26-year-old Revere man who had been riding a boogie board.

Also, in an unprecedented and tragic disaster, a series of natural gas explosions and fires damaged or destroyed more than 100 homes and businesses across Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover. A teenager died, dozens of others were injured, and thousands were left without a place to live for months. Columbia Gas was blamed.

But some of the most enjoyable, compelling and shareable headlines of 2018 included an array of touching animal stories, historic winter flooding, and major product recalls.

These were are our top 10 most engaging stories on Facebook in 2018:

10. Sky7 HD was live over the scene as natural gas explosions and fires rocked the Merrimack Valley on Sept. 13. The cause was said to be overpressurization in Columbia Gas lines.

9. It was the summer of the shark in New England. Dozens upon dozens of sharks were spotted in the water off Cape Cod and Rhode Island, prompting the regular closure of many popular beaches. While one person was killed in a shark attack, another victim said he escaped by punching the powerful predator in the gills after it clamped down on his leg.

8. Marathon Monday has forever been an iconic day in Boston. Runners braved torrential rain and frigid temperatures this past April. The brutal conditions did not stop, Spencer, a local dog who wore a rain slicker and held two “Boston Strong” flags in his mouth as he cheered on runners along the 26.2-mile route. He’s since become an internet sensation.

7. A powerful nor’easter that battered the shores of northern New England in March unearthed an old ship in York, Maine, that experts believe may have been from the Revolutionary War. The remains of the ship were found at Short Sands Beach.

6. Pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner? Why not! Nutritionist Chelsey Amer said, “You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories.”

5. Brendan Sullivan, a local firefighter, spread holiday cheer by dressing up as Buddy the Elf and challenging people to pillow fights in Boston!

4. Many major recalls sparked concern across the United States during the course of the year, most notably romaine lettuce. Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people in November to stop eating the lettuce and throw it away immediately because of an E. coli outbreak.

3. A pair of unlikely friends won the hearts of hundreds of thousands of people after an adorable video of their special bond surfaced. A three-year-old golden retriever helped comfort a rescue horse, who was said to be “scared” and “nothing but skin and bones” when he arrived at a shelter in Carolina.

2. A nor’easter in early January brought historic, dangerous and potentially-deadly flooding to Boston and parts of the Massachusetts coastline. An entire road in Revere was turned into a frozen river.

Firefighters in Boston had to rescue stranded drivers with boats after high tide smacked the city. One resident who was stranded told 7News that “everything was flooded up to our ankles and the plow trucks were plowing the water back into the ocean.”

Emergency crews had to get creative in order to save residents from the intense flooding. In Hull, firefighters used a front-end loader to pull people from their homes.

1. A chimpanzee from the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami was reunited with his former foster parents, and the adorable moment was all caught on video.

Here are a few posts we deemed worthy of honorable mention:

Two Emperor penguins in Antarctica stumbled across a researcher’s camera in the ice, and decided to take a selfie!

A young boy had no idea that someone was recording when he jumped out of his mom’s car to help an elderly woman up a set of stairs.

The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)