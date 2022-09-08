BOSTON (WHDH) - As Queen Elizabeth’s family gathers around her as she falls ill, the news is also hitting hard beyond the royal family.

Born in London in 1926, Queen Elizabeth II was the daughter of King George VI. She became queen after her uncle abdicated the throne and her father, who took over, died. She was just 25 when she was coronated in 1953.

The consort to the queen died in April 1921, leaving the Queen alone at times as she mourned his death.

Elizabeth and her late husband Philip had four children: Charles, who’s next in line to wear the crown, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Elizabeth has met 13 U.S. presidents and there have been 15 prime ministers during her reign.

Two days ago, Liz Truss traveled to Scotland so the Queen could grant her permission to form a government in her name. Photos from that day show Elizabeth smiling and standing up with a cane.

The Queen also regularly left her palaces, and traveled to countries including China and Russia.

She also overcame struggles in her own family, including the failure of her son Charles’ marriage to Princess Diana. Most recently, her grandson Harry, the Duke of Sussex, decided to step away from his royal responsibilities to spend more carefree time with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Still, it’s a testament to her family’s love for her that they have rushed to be at her side during this critical time at the Castle at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-living and longest-reigning British monarch ever.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)