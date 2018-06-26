A look inside Massachusetts’ first legal marijuana growing facility

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Endless rows of marijuana plants. Stacks upon stacks of edibles. That’s what you’ll find inside Sira Naturals in Milford — the first licensed grow operation for recreational marijuana in Massachusetts.

7’s Sharman Sacchetti got a firsthand look inside the facility Tuesday and observed cannabis experts stirring up hard candy infused with THC.

“You can eat marijuana, you can drop it on your tongue on a tincture, you can wear it as a patch,” Sira Naturals CEO Michael Dundas said.

Sira Naturals already runs three medical marijuana dispensaries. It is now licensed to start producing marijuana for recreational use, but it’s a process and the state hasn’t yet licensed any retail shops.

“We’re hopeful we’ll be able to start selling by this winter, sooner for others, but we’re hopeful,” Dundas said. “It all depends on when those first retail licenses are granted.”

The Milford facility boasts eight flower rooms, where some plants are just weeks away from being ready for harvest, according to head grower Mark Vlachos.

“You’re going to find that no two strains are alike,” Vlachos said.

Orleans town officials have also toured the facility. The Cape Cod community voted down a proposed ban of marijuana earlier this year.

“For us to make really educated decisions, we need to know the process,” Orleans Police Chief Scott MacDonald said.

MacDonald, who was against legalization, says the town is trying to hash out zoning rules for pot.

“We need to understand the industry and today this was step one for us,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) ruled that there will be no legal recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts on July 1.

Regulators expect to approve recreational grow licenses in the coming weeks but there can be no legal retail sales until an independent testing laboratory is licensed by the CCC.

