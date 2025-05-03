BOSTON (WHDH) - Two New York Knicks superstars will be the biggest obstacle for the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony Towns have been carrying the Knicks all season long. Brunson’s game winner against the Pistons secured their spot in the next round.

Regardless, Celtics fans don’t seem worried.

“We went 4-0 against them during the regular season,” said C’s fan Calvin Lau. “And now another four.”

The C’s can’t take the Knicks lightly, New York has their strongest roster in years.

Mikhail Bridges is another threat, but the Boston faithful is confident the C’s experience will carry them to the finals.

“There’s like some challenges for Boston of course but it’s another chance to grow up in the NBA playoffs for sure,” said Antonio Neto.

Despite some lingering injuries, the Celtics are determined to win back to back championships and bring home banner 19.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)