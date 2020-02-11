‘A lot of good energy’: Ivanka Trump optimistic her father will take Granite State

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail in New Hampshire on Monday, drawing thousands of supporters to the Southern New Hampshire University Arena.

Vice President Mike Pence and first daughter Ivanka Trump also traveled to the Granite State in support of the president, stopping at local diners and speaking to potential voters ahead of the first-in-the-nation primary.

7NEWS was the only news station to cover their stops along the campaign trail and speak one-on-one with Ivanka.

The first daughter and senior White House advisor told 7’s Juliana Mazza just how excited she was to be back in New Hampshire.

“New Hampshire feels really good and it is such an amazing state so, I always love coming back,” she said. “This trip is no different. The energy here is amazing. The state is just booming. So it’s a really exciting time to just live in New Hampshire and to be visiting New Hampshire.”

Ivanka Trump also said she is very optimistic her father will win the key swing state.

In 2016, the president lost N.H. to opponent Hillary Clinton by just .4 percent.

