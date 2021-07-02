YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A duckling was returned to its worried mother after being rescued from a storm drain in Yarmouth Thursday.

Around 2 p.m., the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources got a call from a concerned citizen who said they say the mother duck pacing around a drain in the middle of Valley Road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Though catching the little duckling was no easy task. First responders say they spent an hour and 45 minutes in the hot sun trying to catch the duckling with a net, and encouraging the mother duck to call out to her duckling, who insisted on hiding in an unreachable alcove.

With “a lot of patience and a little luck,” police say they were finally able to bring the little one to safety.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)