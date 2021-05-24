A Maine man’s final wish to see one last truck show coming true with help from friends

SACO, ME (WHDH) — A Maine man’s final wish to see one last truck show came true over the weekend, thanks to his childhood friend.

Ken Schofield is in the late stages of a long battle with cancer and couldn’t attend any truck shows because of his health. So, his friend Joe Vanaria decided to bring the show to him and put out a call on social media. That call was answered in a big way.

More than 150 trucks, motorcycles, antique cars and other vehicles joined in the parade by Schofield’s house in Saco, Maine.

“I wanted to be with Kenny when this went by and just talking about it right now, I get goosebumps on my arms,” Vanaria said. “It was so overwhelming. It was wonderful. It was everything you could’ve imagined it to be.”

Schofield’s family says he will treasure the stories and memories of each and every person who took part.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)