BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police are investigating after they say a thief stole thousands of dollars worth of car parts from a family-owned company this week.

Tom Arrighi has grown his family’s business from a small cab company to a big transportation fleet. But, the company took a big hit when 19 catalytic converters were pilfered from their vehicles.

“We have extra vehicles so we were able to move some things around but it’s still a major expense,” Arrighi said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, an officer on patrol near A&A Metro Transportation said he noticed a man in the rear parking lot. When that man saw the cruiser, police said he took off and then a car sped out of the lot.

The officer was not able to track the car down but the suspect was caught on surveillance camera and investigators are now hoping it will be the key to cracking this case.

“It’s been a real problem for us,” said Police Chief Christopher Delmonte. “But, it’s not unique to Bridgewater. It’s a problem across not only this region but multiple states.”

The chief said when the price of precious metals goes up so do catalytic converter thefts.

“It’s easy for them to take that, cut it off, go to a scrap yard and essentially turn it into quick cash,” he explained.

For victims like A&A Metro, they are not just out thousands of dollars but those vehicles are not out of commission until news parts come in — ultimately costing them even more.

“Things are finally getting moving again and then someone’s out there stealing from ya,” said Arrighi.

