ANACONDA, Montana (AP) — Authorities said Friday they have captured dead a man suspected in a shooting at a Montana bar that left four people dead and prompted a lockdown of a neighborhood.

Michael Paul Brown, 45, was captured seven days after the Aug. 1 shooting at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, about a hundred miles (190 km) from Missoula.

Montana authorities have not said what sparked the shooting. Brown lived next door to the bar, according to public records.

Brown served in the Army as an armor crewman from 2001 to 2005 and deployed to Iraq from early 2004 until March 2005, according to Lt. Col. Ruth Castro, an Army spokesperson. Brown was in the Montana National Guard from 2006 to March 2009, Castro said, and left military service at the rank of sergeant.

Brown’s niece, Clare Boyle, told the AP her uncle has struggled with mental illness for years and she and other family members repeatedly sought help.

