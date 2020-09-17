‘A mask-wearing culture’: Principal takes to TikTok to encourage Cape students to wear masks

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod assistant principal is using TikTok to prepare his students for a safe start to in-person learning for the fall semester.

Mattacheese School Assistant Principal Elijah Switzer turned to TikTok to encourage his students to don masks when they return to their school building in West Yarmouth.

Switzer enlisted middle school teachers and staff members to take part in the video, which he said he wrote, rapped and produced.

The purpose of the rap and video is to build “a positive mask-wearing culture,” according to Switzer.

“I just thought it would be a creative way to engage the kids and making sure, you know, that not only are we taking the necessary precautions, but school is still going to be fun and exciting while also wearing masks and being safe,” Switzer said.

Students are expected to be in class for in-person learning with their masks on next week.

