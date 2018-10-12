A Massachusetts home that runs on Dunkin’ is available to rent for next to nothing

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly-constructed tiny home that runs on Dunkin’ is available to rent for next to nothing.

The home, which is listed on Airbnb.com to rent for a two-night stay in Nahant, is priced at only $10 per night.

The home will be available to rent for a limited time only, with the first stay beginning Oct. 16 and the last on Oct. 26.

It features a modern, chic aesthetic with custom-designed elements, including a fully-functional kitchen featuring a drip coffee brewer, Keurig coffee maker and plenty of Dunkin’ coffee, luxury bedroom, jacuzzi tub, and a pop-out porch, among other amenities.

The home is said to be powered by a custom B80 blend using spent Dunkin’ coffee grounds, meaning 80 percent of the fuel is made from coffee oil and is then mixed with 20 percent alcohol to make the fuel burn efficiently.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)