A grand reopening was held Thursday for a center in Boston that offers help to cancer patients and their families.

The Hope Lodge closed more than a year ago when the pandemic hit and during that time underwent a massive renovation. Those who have stayed at the lodge are excited about the improvements.

The center, which originally opened in 2009, serves as a home-away-from-home for cancer patients who have to travel more than 40 miles for treatments.

“What’s special about Hope Lodge is it really fosters the sense of community among our guests,” American Cancer Society’s Vice President of Development Louis Santosousso said.

Three years ago, The American Cancer Society helped raise $3.5 million for the Lodge

“They get to stay here for free with a caregiver and it really allows them to get treatment at some of the best hospitals in the world, frankly,” Santosousso said.

Lauren Mannarino stayed at the Hope Lodge for two months undergoing treatment for nose cancer. She went through 17 rounds of chemotherapy and 40 rounds of radiation in that time and is now cancer-free.

“I’m feeling really great,” she said. “I’m walking, I’m gardening, “I’m doing fun things, seeing family and friends again.”

She says she owes her health to staff and caretakers at the lodge and is excited for future families to stay at a new and improved facility.

“Everybody who works there was amazingly friendly and nice. I know that’s their job but they went above and beyond to make you feel comfortable,” she said. ” You became, I felt like, a member of their family.”

