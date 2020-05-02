‘A miracle’: Everett woman gives birth to twins while fighting coronavirus

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett mother is happy to be holding her twins after giving birth to them while fighting the coronavirus — a miraculous event that she says she barely remembers.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God are you serious, I gave birth already?'” said Lisseth Hernandez.

Hernandez spent three days in a medically induced coma at Mass General Hospital after coming down with coronavirus.

When she woke up, Lisseth learned her babies Seabstian and Milagros — which means “Miracle” in Spanish — were born by emergency C-section. The twins were born 10 weeks early and had to be transferred to the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center.

“I just remember that I wake up and they tell me ‘Congratulations, you gave birth to the babies,'” Hernandez said.

Hernandez had to wait 14 days to hold her newborns, but the wait was worth it.

“It is a miracle that I can see them. I don’t have the words to explain that,” Hernandez said.

