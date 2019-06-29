‘A miracle’: Hikers locate Dorchester man who spent days lost in White Mountains

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of a 70-year-old Dorchester man who spent more than four days lost in the White Mountains is thanking the two young hikers who found him Friday night and all of those who helped in the search.

In a statement Saturday, the family of Christopher Staff announced that he had been found alive.

“We are so grateful that Chris was found alive Friday night. Anytime someone comes out of the White Mountains National Forest after being lost for 4 days – I believe it is a miracle,” the statement read. “Chris is now slowly recovering in a hospital in New Hampshire.”

The statement continued, “We want to thank the New Hampshire Fish and Game, the New Hampshire Army National Guard, and the hundreds of volunteer rescue teams that spent the last four days searching for Chris and eventually rescued him after 2 young hikers found him. The hope-filled thoughts and prayers of so many over the last few days has made all the difference to his family and friends. It is testament to Christopher’s will to survive and the power of prayer. It is truly miraculous that he survived and we are thanking God for giving Chris and all of us strength and hope.”

