‘A miracle’: Newborn baby recovering after being abandoned in Dorchester trash can

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police and the office of the Suffolk County District Attorney are investigating after a newborn baby was found abandoned in a trash can in Dorchester on Friday.

The baby was rescued after Silvana Sanchez, a passerby, heard cries coming from a trash can just outside Pat’s Pizza and alerted EMTs who were in the area on another call.

“I was walking down Dorchester Ave. and heard crying coming from and trash can and grabbed an EMT. She was next door for a call that was made and as soon as that happened, they grabbed the trash bag out of the can and two other EMTs cut the bag open and there was a newborn baby. Fresh, he had blood all over himself. Everything a newborn baby would have,” she said.

The newborn is being treated at a local hospital, as is the mother, who was found at a home in Milton a short time later, according to DA Rachael Rollins.

The other people who live in the home told 7NEWS she recently moved in but kept mostly to herself.

“We want parents of newborns to be aware that there are options available when they feel hopeless or overwhelmed,” Rollins wrote in a statement. “That this newborn survived is a miracle. The civilian who alerted authorities should be commended for getting involved and helping. We are hoping for this child’s continued good health.”

Police are in the area interviewing potential witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

“I think it’s a sad situation,” Pat’s Pizza owner Patrick Newell said. “I feel bad for the girl, I feel bad for the baby and you know, for someone to do something like that, she must have been in a tough position.”

It is unclear at this point if the mother will be facing any charges.

As part of the Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts, parents may legally surrender newborn infants under a week old at any hospital, police station, or manned fire station without fear of facing criminal prosecution.

The parental stress line, 1-800-632-8188 is staffed 24/7 in all languages and the National Safe Haven Alliance has a 24/7 crisis line at 888-510-BABY.

No additional information was immediately available.

