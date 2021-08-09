YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The murder trial for a man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018 continued Monday with testimony from a fellow police officer who was at the scene of the fatal shooting.

Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, faces a first-degree murder charge in Barnstable Superior Court in the death of Gannon.

Gannon, 32, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home. Gannon’s dog, Nero, was also shot, but survived.

Latanowich, described by prosecutors as a career criminal with a lengthy record, is also facing other charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, firearm possession without a license, and mistreating/interfering with a police dog.

Prosecutors say Latanowich was hiding in the attic and that officers warned him that they were coming in, making multiple announcements.

“I saw Officer Gannon begin to take the insulation down. As soon as he started to pull the insulation back, the sound of a muffled bang was heard…A gunshot,” Officer Sean Geary testified. “As soon as that gunshot was heard, Officer Gannon, who was on his knees at the time, fell straight forward.”

Geary testified that officers repeatedly called out for Latanowich but he remained silent.

Defense attorney Joseph Krowski argued that the officers didn’t handle the search for his client properly.

Krowski told the court last week that his client acted in self-defense and was afraid for his life because the officers were the aggressors.

Prosecutors stated that evidence presented during the trial will prove that Latanowich is guilty of committing the murder with deliberate premeditation.

Latanowich has pleaded not guilty and has been held without bail since his arrest.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks and as many as 60 witnesses could take the stand before the jury gets the case.

