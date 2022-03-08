MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts couple is trying to help two Ukrainians get to the United States after they fled from Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

When Barbara and James Schaye visited Ukraine three years ago to adopt their son Bohdon, they developed some strong ties in the country. The Marblehead couple formed a relationship with Bodon’s cousin Liza Poplavska and a tour guide Olena Klimova.

Fast forward to the attack on Ukraine, Klimova had made it safely out of Kyiv and into the Czech Republic but 21-year-old Poplavska remained in Ukraine.

“She realized the threat but she didn’t want to leave the hometown and her friends and relatives, so inside she was not ready for that,” said Klimova about Poplavska.

The Schayes knew they had to do something for their son’s cousin, who he calls his “sister,” so they reached out to Klimova on Facebook to see if she could help.

Poplavska made it out of her village and to the Polish border, where Klimova met her with a sign that had her name on it. Now, the two women are in the Czech Republic and are working on making their way to Massachusetts.

“Of course, she was very afraid in the beginning and during the trip because the train was changing constantly, the route trying to escape the shootings, so during the whole trip it was very very scary,” Klimova explained. “It will be a new chapter — and already here in the Czech Republic already a new chapter, not just the United States. She feels now the whole situation has changed for her.”

Klimova already has a visa to come to the United States because she also worked with families to help orphans travel to the U.S. Now, the Schayes are working to get Poplavska a visa.

They know it will be difficult but they are really hoping they can get her here in the next few months.

“[Liza] is just adorable she is so so sweet and the fact that she connected with Olena is miraculous, I mean really incredible,” Barbara Schaye said.

