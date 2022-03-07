MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - After fleeing from Kyiv, a Ukrainian tour guide is trying to make it to Massachusetts to help reunite a family.

Barbara and James Schaye met tour guide, Olena Klimova, in 2019 while they were in Ukraine to adopt their now 16-year-old son, Bohdon.

Fast forward to the attack on Ukraine, Klimova had made it safely out of Kyiv and into the Czech Republic but, the couple’s son has a sister who was still stuck in Ukraine.

So, they reached out to Klimova on Facebook to see if she could help.

Bohdons sister, 21-year-old Liza Poplavska, made it out of her village and to the Polish border, where Klimova met her with a sign with her name on it. Now, the two women are in the Czech Republic, and working on making their way to Massachusetts.

“Of course, she was very afraid in the beginning and during the trip because the train was changing constantly, the route trying to escape the shootings, so during the whole trip it was very very scary,” Klimova explained. “It will be a new chapter — and already here in the Czech Republic already a new chapter, not just the United States. She feels now the whole situation has changed for her.”

Olena already has a visa to come to the United States, because she also worked with families here to help orphans travel to the US. Now, the Schayes are working to get Liza a visa.

They know it will be difficult, but they are really hoping they can get her here in the next few months.

“We’re changing Bohdon’s life and we’re going to give Liza a chance as well,” said Barbara Schaye.

“And it changed our lives too,” James Schaye added. “For the good!”

