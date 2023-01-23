(CNN) — This dog is a “fire-breathing demon” — but the Niagara SPCA wants you to adopt him anyway.

The Niagara SPCA, a nonprofit animal shelter in New York’s Niagara County, has attracted attention on social media for its eye-catching ad for Ralphie, a rescue dog looking for a new home.

Most adoption ads focus on the good qualities about an animal — the traits that might make a potential family choose to give a dog or cat their forever home.

But the Niagara SPCA chose a different technique for Ralphie.

“We don’t actually have too many nice things to say so we’re just going to come out with it,” wrote the shelter in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The SPCA explained that “at first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him.”

But, in reality, “Ralphie is a terror in a somewhat small package,” according to the shelter. “We’re sure you’re thinking: my ankles will be just fine. We’d caution- proceed at your own risk.”

The shelter wrote that the canine has already been adopted twice.

His first owners re-homed him after an unsuccessful training process. Then, “Two weeks into this new home and he was surrendered to us because ‘annoys our older dog,'” the shelter went on. “What they actually meant was: Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog, but hey, he’s only 26lbs.”

Ralphie is a “whole jerk — not even half,” wrote the shelter.

“Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue,” they wrote. “If you show a moment of weakness, prepare to be exploited.

“The ideal home for Ralphie is the Mother of Dragons, or an adult home free of other animals, with an owner who will lead him calmly and sternly — putting up with zero crap,” they added.

But brave potential adopters won’t be alone in their quest to combat Ralphie’s fiery nature. According to the shelter, “Ralphie’s previous trainer will provide his new adopters with the training tools they believe he needs to be successful in a home.”

The Niagara SPCA told CNN that Ralphie was still available for adoption as of Friday.

