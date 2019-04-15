‘A part of us’ burns with cathedral, Macron says

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the fire consuming Notre Dame Cathedral is taking part of everyone in France with it.

Macron tweeted after the blaze broke out in the cathedral’s spire on Monday he was sad to see “a part of us being on fire.”

He extended “thoughts for all the Catholics and all the French.”

His administration says Macron is heading to Notre Dame.

