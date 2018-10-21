‘A pawsitive outcome’: VA firefighters save dog trapped in ceiling

WEST SPRINGFIELD, V.A. (WHDH)- Firefighters in West Springfield, Virginia had a “ruff” time freeing a dog caught in the ceiling.

Crews responding to this “far-fetched” rescue mission determined that the small dog was trapped inside an HVAC duct, according to a tweet on the department’s Twitter page.

It took a moment to determine exactly where the dog was inside the duct.

Once done, crews cut a hole in the ceiling and pulled the pup to safety.

Engine 427, West Springfield, responded to a ruff and far-fetched rescue last night. A small dog was trapped in an HVAC duct. Crews took a paws to shed light on dogs location and work out strategy. Firefighter Williams cut a hole in ceiling and retrieved dog. A pawsitive outcome! pic.twitter.com/y9Gr46Ts0x — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) October 21, 2018

