‘A pawsitive outcome’: VA firefighters save dog trapped in ceiling

WEST SPRINGFIELD, V.A. (WHDH)- Firefighters in West Springfield, Virginia had a “ruff” time freeing a dog caught in the ceiling.
Crews responding to this “far-fetched” rescue mission determined that the small dog was trapped inside an HVAC duct, according to a tweet on the department’s Twitter page.
It took a moment to determine exactly where the dog was inside the duct.
Once done, crews cut a hole in the ceiling and pulled the pup to safety.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)