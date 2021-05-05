‘A piece of our son is split from us’: Fall River woman asking for help finding stolen car with son’s ashes inside

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River woman is asking for help locating her stolen car which contained the ashes of her young son.

Haley Desmarais said she noticed her black 2013 Acura was missing from where she parked it in front of her home on Holden Street and said she immediately thought of her son.

A necklace containing the ashes of her baby boy who was just 24 days old when he died in 2018 was hanging from the rearview mirror.

“Everywhere that we have ever traveled, we bring that necklace with us. Just so we can feel like he is part of us,” she said. “Yea, sure, we can go get another one and put more ashes in it, but now, a piece of our son is split from us. Now we have to worry about where he is and that he is not in the bottom of a barrel somewhere because someone felt like he wasn’t important enough to return.”

Her children’s strollers and car seats were also in the vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to this case give them a call.

