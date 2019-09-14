‘A plan is underway to further improve safety’ Walsh responds to deadly pedestrian crash in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh says that the light cycle at an intersection in the Seaport will be changing following the deadly pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday.

Currently, when you press the button and get the walk sign and start crossing Summer Street the problem is that before you get to the other side, the light on Melcher Street turns green allowing cars to turn into the crosswalk while you’re still in it.

The recent reconstruction of Summer Street was intended to maximize safety on this roadway, with the width of the road being reduced, sidewalks rebuilt and separated cycle tracks being installed.

“This crash is incredibly upsetting and is a terrible tragedy, and my heart goes out to the victims involved, and their family and friends. In Boston, we take seriously our responsibility to keep safe everyone who travels on our streets,” Walsh said. “At this intersection, a plan is underway to further improve safety, and we are going to continue doing the work needed to get to zero roadway fatalities across the entire city, and make sure that every person who uses our roadways is safe.”

The City says they have received feedback from members of the community and have worked to incorporate that feedback into new efforts to further increase safety.

The updated traffic signal for this intersection will include an exclusive pedestrian phase, crossing Summer Street on the west side of the intersection. Left turning vehicles from Melcher Street onto Summer Street heading in the direction toward South Station will be stopped.

Residents can expect to see those improvements in the upcoming days.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Summer and Melcher streets around Wednesday night found two people suffering from serious injuries.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a man and woman crossing the street before being struck by a white van.

Police say both victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.

