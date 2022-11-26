NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Christmas is on the horizon, and people wasted no time heading to Smolak Farms in North Andover to cut down their own tree.

“The perfect Christmas tree is that tree that you and your family pick for yourself,” Michael Smolak, owner of Smolak Farms said, describing the appeal of an activity that many families come from all over the state to take part in.

One young girl who had come to pick a tree with her family described the appeal of the trees in her own way.

“I like the smells of Christmas tree, and I like putting the star on top ’cause I like how it glows,” she said.

“Yeah we love doing it as a family,” David Dimuzio, who came with his family to cut down their tree together, said. “Every year, coming out to cut down a fresh Christmas tree, being able to pick and choose the exact one that we love for our family. That’s the best thing about the holiday season.”

While Christmas tree farms faced some struggles this year with a drought, the farm said it is still possible to find the perfect tree.

“A good tree has to smell good,” Kathie Eldridge, who was also shopping at the farm, said. “A good tree has to be fresh, and not have a lot of dead bristles. And a good tree has to be full, and not too skinny!”

“To look at a Christmas tree,” Smolak advised, “what you do is you take the branch, and you run your hands on it. And see that the needles stay. If the needles stay, you’ve got a good tree.”

Dimuzio said it was worth it to cut down the tree, and make memories every year. While the option to “choose and cut a tree” has closed for 2022 due to the drought, those looking to support the farm are welcome to choose from more than 1,000 pre-cut trees from 5 to 14 feet tall, according to the farm’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)