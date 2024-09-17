BOSTON (WHDH) - A baby and woman were seriously injured after being shot in Dorchester Monday night.

As police search for the shooter, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox expressed his outrage at the violent attack.

“This is a pretty heinous act in general, pretty cowardly,” Cox said. “I can’t think of any reason someone would shoot a female and a young child for any reason so we really need the public’s help and support on this one.”

Police said the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Authorities were made away both by shot spotter activation and by 911 calls reporting a baby shot.

Upon arrival, police found the woman and baby suffering from gun shot wounds at an outdoor crime scene. Both were transported to the hospital; the baby’s injuries are life-threatening, while the woman’s are not.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police.

