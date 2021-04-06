‘A pretty tough fight, but I won’: East Bridgewater WWII veteran honored for his battle with COVID-19

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A World War II veteran from East Bridgewater was honored following his battle against COVID-19 Tuesday.

95-year-old James Ingargiola was hospitalized with the virus back in February and has since made a full recovery.

He said the virus is just one of many obstacles he’s overcome throughout his life.

“It took a lot of being brave to fight through COVID and pneumonia at the same time. Plus having had cancer in both lungs a year earlier, it was a pretty tough fight, but I won,” Ingargiola told those assembled

Now that he’s recovered, he said he is excited to get back to singing – which he loves to do.

