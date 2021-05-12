‘A program that really cares’: Brockton HS drama club stages outdoor spring musical

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton High School’s drama club is getting ready to make their return to the stage after a long COVID-19 related layoff.

While they are back, a few changes are necessary.

Cast and crew will be spaced out for safety and in another big move – the musical will be taking place on the steps of the school’s fine arts building.

“I’ve never directed an outside show but, you know what, to be honest, it was a blessing,” the show’s director Robert Hogan said. “Kids were so excited and you saw the energy start flowing with them and whatever we want with the arts it’s positivity and a culture.”

“It’s very different. I think we’ve really honed in on our acting and performing abilities it’s different performing outside,” said junior Anna Annese.

Starting Thursday around 100 students will be presenting “On With the Show” a musical celebration that highlights the school’s 50-years of musical theater that started all the way back in 1971 with a production of Brigadoon.

“We are so lucky to be in such a program that really cares for all of us individually and as a group,” senior Geovanny Antunes said.

An audience of 300 will also be socially distanced.

All this a sign of the times but after a year of remote learning and Zoom performances – these performers hope this musical will show just how far we’ve come.

“See what Brockton is really made of what we can actually do as a whole community,” said Antunes.

Shows will be held on Thursday, Friday at 8 p.m. and two performances will be held on Saturday. Sunday will be used as a rain day.

