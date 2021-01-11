‘A quality of life issue’: Boston city councilors hoping to tone down electronic billboards

Boston city officials are calling for a light limit saying the electronic billboards that decorate Downtown Boston are distracting and dangerous.

The billboards that adorn the theater district and Chinatown have caught the eye of some city councilors who say the barrage of blinding lights is getting to be too much.

“We’re receiving a lot of complaints from Boston residents that billboards now are a distraction,” District two Councilor Ed Flynn said. “They’re a quality of life issue.”

He and Kenzie Bok plan to go to the council this week with a request to hold a hearing on the billboards. According to them, they are not looking to ban new ones — just tone them down.

“The limit might be adjusting the time or adjusting the life or the size of the electronic billboards, or making it friendlier to the neighborhood and neighbors as well,” Flynn explained.

Those who frequent the area said they do not find them offensive but can see the concern.

Flynn said that by bringing up the issue, he hopes to reaffirm the need to keep Boston neighborhoods livable and safe.

“For me, it’s a quality of life issue, and it’s a public safety and pedestrian safety issues,” he said.

