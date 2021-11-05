MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation after three cars were stolen from a dealership in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a reported burglary at Bonneville and Son on Hooksett Road met with an employee who said that when they arrived at the business around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, they found the office manager’s door open and glass on the floor, according to Manchester police.

Three cars were found to be missing — a 2020 Octane Red Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye wide body, a 2017 Granite Gray Dodge Charger Daytona 392, and a 2020 Black Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, police said.

“It was a real shocker, the side window was broken. They took a brick and threw it through the window,” said Michael Raymond, who has worked at Bonneville and Son for 30 years.

The value of these three vehicles is more than $150,000.

“It’s hard to sell them because you need titles and you need VIN numbers, but they’re going to use the parts,” Raymond said. “They’re going to sell the parts to those cars.”

The suspects left behind a cell phone and credit card, according to Raymond.

A 2020 Toyota RAV4 stolen out of Waltham, Massachusetts was also reportedly located at the scene. The vehicle was towed and Waltham police were notified.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or submit an anonymous tip to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

