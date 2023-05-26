BOSTON (WHDH) - TSA agents at Logan International Airport came across a literal smoking gun this week during a security screening.

A spokesperson for TSA New England shared an image of what appeared to be a turquoise-colored replica handgun designed for a different kind of “hitman.”

“Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan detected this replica pistol hookah during security screening,” Dan Velez said on the @TSA_NewEngland Twitter account. “This smoking gun never made it onto the aircraft! #travelfail”

The discovery was made on Thursday, as TSA agents continue to see an uptick in air travel ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

AAA reported that 42.3 million Americans plan to travel more than 50 miles from home, which is 2.7 million more than 2022. This is projected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Yesterday @TSA officers @BostonLogan detected this replica pistol hookah during security screening. This smoking gun never made it onto the aircraft! #travelfail pic.twitter.com/NPUijkRygy — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) May 26, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)