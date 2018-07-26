‘A real tragedy’: 3-year-old boy killed, 4-year-old sister hurt in South Boston van crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A 3-year-old boy was killed and his 4-year-old sister was injured Wednesday afternoon when a van crashed into a stroller in South Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to the intersection of L and East 6th streets found the boy and girl on the ground, Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said at the scene.

Evans, who called the incident a “tragedy” while speaking alongside Mayor Martin J. Walsh, said it appeared both of the children were on the sidewalk when a two-vehicle crash caused the van to jump the curb and strike them. The boy was in a stroller, the little girl was walking beside it, police said.

“It’s unfortunate. Normally, because of street cleaning here, something like this might have not happened,” Evans said. “But the van was able to come up across the way. It looks like it might of went up to the curb or at least on the sidewalk and struck both babies. It’s everybody’s worst nightmare. A real tragedy.”

Witness Susan Devlin says she heard screaming and saw a mangled baby carriage in the street.

“I just saw the baby carriage kind of mangled. It was very scary,” she said. “The other little child was screaming.”

The 4-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Evans said.

A woman pushing the stroller was not injured.

Today, officials were on the scene to determine how to make is safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Residents say it is a popular cut-through for those looking to avoid the highway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

