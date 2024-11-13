BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign process to begin mass deportations of immigrants in the country illegally.

“In terms of mass deportations, to me, it’s just outrageous,” Healey said. “15 million people in this country, some of whom lived here most of their lives? I think it’s a really stupid idea and I think it’s heartbreaking for so many. It was really astounding to hear the new ICE director talk the solution to be that we’ll deport entire families.”

Healey said she thinks mass deportations will hurt the economy and that the president-elect and new Congress should focus on strengthening border security instead.

