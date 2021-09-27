MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A report conducted for Massachusetts Port Authority stated that there should not be any changes to flight paths over Massachusetts towns following years of noise complaints from Milton residents.

MIT’s International Center for Air Transportation said that spreading out flights traveling out of Boston Logan Airport will not be the solution to the airplane noise that has hit Boston’s local communities the hardest, The Patriot Ledger reported.

Milton residents have been fighting to equally distribute Logan Airport’s flight path for almost a decade after the implementation of a new navigation system resulted in planes and their noise being centered over narrow areas.

Milton Select Board member Mike Zullas said at a meeting on Thursday that air traffic should not be exclusive to Milton, it should be distributed over other nearby towns like Braintree and Quincy, about 10 miles (about 16 kilometers) outside of Boston.

John Hansman, the director of the MIT center, said any alternative pattern would affect more people than the current paths, creating safety issues and a problem for air traffic controllers.

The report will be reviewed by Massport’s Community Advisory Committee, which suggests changes to Massport. The Federal Aviation Administration will determine the final decision.

