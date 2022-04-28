A Quincy woman had an emotional reunion with her Yorkie after he was stolen from her nine years ago while she was living in Boston.

On Wednesday, 11-year-old Rex was picked up by Animal Control Officer Michelle Carlos on Record Street in Stoughton. After treating the dog to a bath and dinner Carlos checked Rex for a microchip which revealed the name of his owner.

The officer called the owner and the woman explained that the dog was stolen from her 9-years-ago. Owner Marzena had brought him home to help her family cope with the loss of a close relative but Rex was taken from them soon after.

Marzena rushed to the Stoughton Police Department and an emotional reunion followed. The owner said Rex was brought home, met the kids and they made up for the lost time.