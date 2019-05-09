‘A room for the night’: State trooper rescues frightened coyote pup in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A big-hearted state trooper is being hailed for coming to the aid of a frightened coyote pup that he found cowering on the side of the highway in Revere on Sunday.

State trooper Carlo Mastromattei was responding to a call for a wounded dog on Revere Beach Parkway when he found the scared little pup on the side of the busy roadway near Suffolk Downs.

Its mother, he said, was nowhere in sight.

After calling environmental, wildlife, and animal control officials without finding someone to assist, state police say Mastromattei called Ocean View Kennels owner Lisa Cutting, who quickly responded to the scene and helped him secure the pup in a crate.

Mostromattei then took the coyote pup to his girlfriend AnnBeth’s house, where it spent the night in the crate.

In a post on Facebook titled “A room for the night,” state police wrote, “As you can see in the photos, he received great care.”

The next day, Ocean View Kennels transported the pup to Tufts Wildlife in North Grafton, where it was examined and determined to be healthy.

It will be transferred to the care of a wildlife specialist in the Berkshires, who will rehabilitate it and acclimate it to life in the wild before it is released.

In the post, state police said, “The Department offers its sincere thanks to Trooper Mastromattei, his girlfriend, Ocean View Kennels, and Tufts for their compassionate care for this beautiful little creature.”

