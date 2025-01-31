BOSTON (WHDH) - A stuffed dog had a “ruff” Friday in Boston.

The MBTA is on the lookout for the owner of a plush toy found on the tracks at Park Street station in Boston.

Red Line staff successfully “rescued” the black and white stuffed dog from the tracks, according to an X post by the MBTA.

“Can you help me find my family?” the post said.

Anyone who knows the stuffed animal’s owner is asked to email social@mbta.com.

