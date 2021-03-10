‘A shining light’: Traffic light installed in memory of woman struck, killed by distracted driver

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Worcester dedicated a new traffic light in memory of a college student who was killed while crossing the street in 2018.

The family of Gabby Lowell has a lifetime of memories on the walls of their home. Every counter filled with reminders of their daughter who was struck and killed by a distracted driver just feet from the front door of their home.

Her mother Alyson has been pushing for Gabby’s Light to make sure a tragedy like that never happens again.

“It breaks my heart – just thinking about it. It kills me inside,” she said.

Over two years ago, Gabby stepped into a crosswalk on Grafton Street when a driver — who was texting, eating and speeding– hit her.

“The reality is my daughter was hit on impact and thrown. That is what can happen. You can destroy a family and kill somebody when you have a phone in your hand,” Lowell said.

The driver pleaded guilty but never served any time. So, for years, Gabby’s mom drove by the crash site and had to relive what happened.

Now, when she passes, she will be able to see a traffic light in that crosswalk and know her daughter’s memory will make a difference for so many for years to come.

“It signifies that my daughter can potentially save somebody else’s life,” said Lowell.

The flashing light will signal to drivers to slow down and keep pedestrians safe.

“Gabby will always be a shining light,” her mom said, “She has a light in her honor and it will always shine just like she.”

