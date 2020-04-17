‘A Shot for Life’: Social media challenge aims to raise money for healthcare workers at MGH

(WHDH) — A local organization is raising money to help doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital battle the coronavirus crisis. Just by making a shot and donating a dollar, you can do your part in assisting a vitally important cause.

Mike Slonina’s “A Shot for Life” charity was initially started to raise funds for cancer research. He’s now hoping it will take off and help those on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients.

“So we are a cancer research charity but I felt very strongly that we could step up here and respond to a global crisis,” Slonina said.

Slonina has taken to social media to challenge everyone to video themselves hitting a trickshot, such as a basketball or a soccer, or a golf shot.

Slonina added, “The way it works is you have to make any kind of shot. It can be a basketball shot out in your yard, a ping pong ball rolling down the stairs into your cup, it can be a tin foil thrown into a trash can, it can be anything. You just have to use #ashotforlife.”

Once you make the shot, you’re asked to donate at least $1 to the Massachusetts General Hospital Emergency Response Fund. They’ve raised more than $2,000 in less than a month.

“This is what it’s going to take to get us all out of this,” Slonina said. “Every organization, every leader, every person, is going to have to step up.”

The challenge has taken off quickly across the country.

“There have also been over 1,000 videos spanning from Massachusetts, to Washington State, to a United States Army base, to members of the UConn women’s basketball team,” Slonina said. “It has really exploded. It has gone through a lot of different directions and it has been really awesome to see.”

To make a donation, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)