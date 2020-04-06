‘A show of hope”: Weymouth first responders lead parade of appreciation outside South Shore Hospital

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A sweet show of support for health care workers was on display outside of South Shore Hospital in Weymouth on Monday.

Dozens of first responders, from firefighters to police officers lined up to show their gratitude for the healthcare workers putting their lives on the line to end the coronavirus outbreak.

Sirens of support lit up the night as cruiser after cruiser after firetruck after firetruck paraded down the road.

“It’s amazing it truly is amazing, I can’t believe it I can’t even put words to it,” one staffer said still wearing her mask and scrubs.

The hospital’s hometown department helped organize the “Light it Up” ride and reached out to other agencies who answered the call.

“We want them to know that we’re there with them they’ve been here for us so we want to show them the support right back,” officer Jen Pompeo said.

SKY7 HD flew above the convoy as it made its way through the town.

On the ground, people took in the sight in awe.

“It’s amazing it’s so emotional all my colleagues are inside the hospital right now and I’m here to honor them,” Myriah Kulin of the South Shore Health Foundation said. “It’s a show of hope, hope that we together with our first responders with our doctors and are nurses will get through this together.”

But the gratitude reached new heights when the state police showed up an flew in appreciation.

In a time when echos of sirens may bring uneasiness, this round of support did just the opposite.

“We have to show everyone support and have faith in humanity,” Weymouth Police Captain Joe Comperchio said.

