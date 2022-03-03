WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester Red Sox announced earlier this week that they plan to start their season as previously scheduled despite the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout.

This announcement comes after MLB officials on Tuesday cancelled the first two series of the season, impacting the first six Boston Red Sox games. The league and the players have not yet reached a collective bargaining agreement.

Worcester Red Sox President Dr. Charles Steinberg said the minor league team has recently seen increased interest from baseball fans.

“I can’t say that there’s a correlation between that and the delay in the season of our beloved Boston Red Sox, but the ticket sales are brisk and it’s been a busy time,” said Steinberg.

Steinberg said although he is happy to provide the spring baseball that everyone is looking for, he is also looking forward to the return of the Boston Red Sox.

“I’m probably at the exaggerated end of not only loving baseball and April, but loving pitchers’ and catchers’ rapport…we just crave a sign of spring,” he said. “But remember, we’re all Red Sox fans. And we all look forward to seeing as many games at Fenway Park as we can.”

