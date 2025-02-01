A small plane has crashed in Northeast Philadelphia as crews respond to a fiery scene late Friday, Pennsylvania’s governor said.

The crash site is less than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, which primarily serves business jets and charter flights.

Philadelphia’s emergency management office said there was a “major incident” at the location of the crash site and that roads are closed in the area.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)