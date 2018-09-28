A state-of-the-art theater could soon be built outside Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state-of-the-art performing arts center could soon be built outside Fenway Park behind the bleachers at the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets.

Fenway Sports Group, in partnership with Live Nation, announced plans Friday to actively explore the development of “Fenway Theater,” which would seat about 5,000 people.

“The success of Fenway Park as a year-round venue has paved the way for this project, which will ensure the Lansdowne Street area remains a true entertainment district in Boston,” Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “To have an intimate, indoor performing arts space for smaller-scale events will allow for a wider array of uses throughout the year. We are fortunate to be working with one of the most talented executives in the music and entertainment industry through our collaboration with Don Law and Live Nation. We are grateful for his passion and partnership.”

Formal design plans and development timelines for the theater have been submitted to the City of Boston and its respective agencies for review.

“We look forward to working with Mayor Walsh, the Boston Planning & Development Agency, other city agencies, and our neighbors on the design concepts and operational plans as we embark on the formal approval process for this exciting project,” Werner said.

The new space will have a variety of uses and offer the opportunity to partner with local schools, colleges, and other neighborhood organizations to create an epicenter for the performing arts community, according to the sports group.

