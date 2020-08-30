‘A surreal experience’: After nasty note sent to owner of run-down house, community raises funds for paint job

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Community members have raised more than $50,000 after a Gloucester man got a nasty note about the condition of his house.

James Curcuru said he was less hurt by the note’s words — “Please Paint Me, Eyesore — Your Neighbors” — than that it was delivered anonymously.

“It was very upsetting, not so much what it said but that it wasn’t signed,” Curcuru said.

Curcuru said he knows his house needs a paint job, but he’s had costly health issues over the years. He had a quadruple bypass surgery 14 years ago and is still dealing with kidney problems stemming from that, and his wife Marilyn has multiple sclerosis and is mostly confined to her bed.

When Curcuru’s daughter posted his explanation to Facebook, the positive support was overwhelming, he said. And now there is a fundraising site where hundreds have donated to help the couple.

“It’s just exploded, it’s just a surreal experience,” he said.

The community has donated more than $50,000, which will go to not just painting the house but giving it a new roof. Curcuru said he is focusing on all the good that came from the note and is thankful to everyone who supported his family.

“I know these are people that probably don’t have a lot of money but they took the time to make a donation to what we’re doing here … I just don’t have the words to thank everyone for doing it,” Curcuru said.

