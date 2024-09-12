(CNN) — A suspect is in custody following a shooting at an apartment complex just outside Denver Thursday morning, the Broomfield Police Department said on social media.

“The scene is now SECURE,” Broomfield police said in a post on X at about 10 a.m. local time.

Police responded to calls of a disturbance at the Arista Flats apartments around 6 a.m. local time, according to Broomfield police spokesperson Rachel Haslett.

When authorities got to the complex, they were met with a “male making threats,” Haslett said during a news conference Thursday morning. Officers heard gunshots shortly after.

“It became very, very, very unsafe for those officers within minutes, as he was shooting not only at surrounding units, but also into the parking lot,” Haslett said. “That is why [police] called it an ‘active shooter situation.’”

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were on the scene, Haslett said. At least one police officer fired their weapon, she added.

The male suspect and a female victim were taken to a local hospital, Haslett said. It is unclear if they were shot, and their conditions are unknown, she added.

No one else was hurt, according to Haslett.

No additional information about the suspect was released. Police say they are investigating the shooting.

